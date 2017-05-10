Benton Man Wants Plea Deal Review Decades After Murder Conviction

A man from Benton sentenced to life in prison for a murder two decades ago wants his case reviewed.

62-year-old Robert Lonardo says his lawyer didn’t properly communicate the possibility of a plea deal.

Lonardo was convicted of murder in the 1994 death of Marianne Pembrook in Waterville.

Prosecutors said he shot her when she came home while Lonardo was trying to rob her house.

Lonardo said his gun discharged in a moment of panic.

Lonardo’s current attorney argued yesterday that a 60-year plea deal was not properly communicated to Lonardo by his former lawyer.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Lonardo would have accepted the offer because he might have been able to get early release.

Prosecutors want the case dismissed, saying too much time has passed.