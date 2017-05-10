ATV Riders Asked to Wait Before Hitting Trails

Many ATV owners are ready to hit the trails, but some ATV clubs in Nornthern Maine are asking riders to wait.

The trails are still closed due to mud season.

According to Robert Hannigan, the trail master for the Aroostook Riders ATV Club, there is still a decent amount of snow in the woods.

That, along with the amount of rain we’ve had, has left the ground very soft and saturated with water.

Hannigan says if people were to ride the trails at this time, they would most likely damage them.

“Even the smallest ATV tears it up a little and once other people see tire tracks they think ahh it’s open and it just leads to the trails getting tore up land owners getting upset that the trails are getting tore up and then they start closing the trails.” Says Hannigan.

He says the trails will most likely remain closed until Memorial Day weekend.

You can found out when the trail system closest to you opens by checking your local ATV Club’s Facebook, website, or contacting the Warden Service.