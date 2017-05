Warren Man to Prison for Sex Crimes Involving Young Boy

A man from Warren is going to prison for eight years for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy.

19-year-old Brendan Gray pleaded guilty last week to gross sexual assault.

He was arrested last fall after the boy’s father contacted Thomaston police.

We’re told Gray abused the boy in Warren and he confessed to investigators.

Gray has to serve 25 years of probation once he’s out of prison.

He also has to register as a sex offender for life.