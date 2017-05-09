Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers, & Cool Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

An upper level low pressure system will continue to spin over New England for the next couple of days. Disturbances wrapping around the upper low will keep us under the clouds and shower chances through Thursday.

We’ll see plenty of clouds today with some breaks of sunshine mixed in. A disturbance wrapping around the upper low will approach from the east today. As it gets closer, we’ll see showers developing especially this afternoon. It looks like the showers today will be most numerous over northern and eastern areas with a lesser chance for showers as you travel westward across the state. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The disturbance will continue to push towards the state tonight bringing more showers into the state tonight with some steadier rain possible over northern and eastern areas. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s to around 40° for nighttime lows.

The disturbance will move westward into the state on Wednesday giving us another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers likely. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs Wednesday afternoon. The disturbance will fizzle out as it moves just south of the state Thursday. At the same time, high pressure will begin to nose in from the north. This should keep shower chances to a minimum on Thursday. Overall expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with just a slight chance for a few showers. High pressure will build into the area later in the week and into the start of the weekend giving us some decent weather Friday and Saturday. It looks like we’ll still see a good deal of clouds Friday with some breaks of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday looks brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible, mainly this afternoon. Highs between 48°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous over northern and eastern areas. Lows between 36°-41°. Light west/northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 47°-55°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW