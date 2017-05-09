UPDATE- Victim in Fatal Frankfort Crash Identified 

A Frankfort woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Route 1A in Frankfort
According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year old Kathy Harriman was driving an SUV when it was rear-ended by a box truck near the Winterport town line.
It happened just after 2 p.m.
Deputies say Harriman was stopped and trying to make a left turn into a driveway. She was hit from behind by the commercial cargo truck.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the truck right before the crash.
The S-U-V appeared to have been pushed for several hundred feet before both vehicles stopped…
A two-mile stretch of Route 1-A was closed for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.