UPDATE- Victim in Fatal Frankfort Crash Identified

A Frankfort woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Route 1A in Frankfort

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year old Kathy Harriman was driving an SUV when it was rear-ended by a box truck near the Winterport town line.

It happened just after 2 p.m.

Deputies say Harriman was stopped and trying to make a left turn into a driveway. She was hit from behind by the commercial cargo truck.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the truck right before the crash.

The S-U-V appeared to have been pushed for several hundred feet before both vehicles stopped…

A two-mile stretch of Route 1-A was closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.