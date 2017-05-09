Theft Charged Dropped Against Man Accused of Embezzling from Rockland Business

The case has been dropped against the former manager of the health club at Trade Winds Inn in Rockland accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the company.

The Village Soup reports the state dismissed a theft charge last week against 40-year-old Michael Morrison.

He was arrested in January.

The paper reports Morrison was accused of embezzling at least $200,000 in all, including overbilling the MaineCare program by about half of that.

The prosecutor in the case won’t comment about the dismissal.

The allegations of Medicaid fraud could lead to federal charges, though none have been filed.