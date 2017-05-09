State Opens Applications For Contractors To Bid on Forensic Facility Build

The state is now accepting applications from developers and contractors to build a new, privately-run state psychiatric facility in Bangor.

The location is listed as 159 Hogan Road, which sits on six acres owned by the state, across the street from one of Bangor’s fire stations.

According to the application, the energy efficient building will be 3800 square feet.

The new facility would be for people charged with crimes but found not guilty because of mental illness.

http://www.maine.gov/bgs/leased/rfq/documents/RFQ159HoganRoadBangor.pdf