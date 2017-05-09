Spruce Head Man Who Killed Warren Woman in Car Crash Sent Back to Jail

A man from Spruce Head convicted of killing a woman in a deadly car crash in Warren was sent back to jail for violating his probation for the second time.

22-year-old Samuel Simmons was sentenced last month to three days in jail for night hunting and fined $1,000.

We’re told he was found with a deer last November that had been killed after sunset.

In January of last year, Simmons was sentenced to nine months for manslaughter.

He was driving a pickup that crossed the center line on Route 1 in 2014.

38-year-old Alison Low was killed.

Her teenage son and his girlfriend were both injured.