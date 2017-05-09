Second Chance Prom This Weekend

A local recovery network is offering anyone who missed out on their prom an opportunity to change that.

Young People in Recovery Brewer is throwing a second chance prom this weekend at the Bangor Area Recovery Network building.

Organizers say that for many their struggles with addiction in their formative years caused them to miss out on moments others got to enjoy.

Like going to prom!

All are welcome and you can feel free to go stag.

“Anyone and everyone” said Organizer Cynthia Bain. “That, and I said you don’t have to worry about bringing a date. This isn’t about having a date, this is about you coming and enjoying yourself.”

The prom is this Saturday night night at 142 Center Street in Brewer from 8 to 11.

It’s seven dollars for one person and 12 for a couple.

The theme is Music through the Ages.