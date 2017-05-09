Scarborough Man Involved in Deadly Hit and Run Plead Guilty

A Scarborough man charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Windham plead guilty.

Devin Brown admitted to a manslaughter charged yesterday morning in Cumberland County Court.

The judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison, and a 10 year license suspension.

Brown hit and killed 25 year old Brandon Dumon as he was riding his bicycle on Anderson Road.

A few minutes after the hit-and-run, Brown crashed his car on River Road.

“You knew that you hit my son and you left him in a ditch filled of ice-cold water to die. I think you were hoping Brandon was alone with no witnesses. You hit him, and you went speeding off because you didn’t care.” Said Brandon’s mother, Laurene Dumond.

“No words in the world will ever change anything, but I am deeply ashamed and sorry from the bottom of my heart for the turmoil and the pain I have caused you.” Said Brown.

The judge said a five year sentence was appropriate, given that Brown did not have any prior O.U.I. convictions.