Pit Bull Attacks Dog in Acton Sunday Morning

A pit bull attacked and killed a dog Sunday morning in the town of Acton, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say a woman took her pit bull and another dog to a friend’s home. The homeowner’s 12 year old dog approached the pit bull.

The pit bull lunged at him, biting the dog in the neck.

Deputies say the pit bull continued to attack until the other dog died.

Both women were bitten as they tried to stop the attack.

The pit bull is a rescue dog that one of the women recently adopted.

It is now under quarantine.