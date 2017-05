Pet of the Week: Meet Buster!

Buster is a sweet little 1 year old Pit Bull mix who’s in need of a good furrever home! This lilttle love bug is one of the Bangor Humane Society’s most popular Dog’s Day Out pup! Due to the endless amount of energy this little guy seems to have, Buster will need to be with older children who can appreciate and keep up with his energy. Although Buster loves all the dog friends he’s made, he would prefer to be the only pet living in the home.