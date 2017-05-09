Orono Brewing Company’s Big Vision

You’ll be seeing a familiar hops logo around town even more in the future.

Orono Brewing Company is expanding into a big warehouse in the college town where it began.

TV5 got an inside look at the future of OBC.

“How do we grow? Where is that spot gonna be?” ask owners of Orono Brewing Company.

These are the questions they’ve been asking themselves.

Demand is ramping up – so much so that they don’t have the supply to meet it.

“Right now we can’t produce any more beer from our current locations. We still have accounts asking us for more beer that we can’t fulfill,” said Mark Horton, one of the owners of OBC.

“So it’ll be really nice to be able to say yes, more,” said Asa Marsh-Sachs, OBC’s head brewer.

The four owners – Abe and Heather Furth, Asa Marsh-Sachs, and Mark Horton – are buying a warehouse on Margin St. in Orono, pending town approval.

It was home to a construction company and has left behind industrial features, which Abe says he’d like to keep.

Looking at OBC’s timeline – two tap rooms in less than three years – it seems they might be on a fast track. But Abe says – baby steps.

“It’s slow, incremental growth. Something that allows us to focus on quality and relationships. Something that allows Asa to keep doing things the way he wants to do them,” he said.

OBC will take up about 75% of the new building, leaving the rest as a sort of co-space.

They say their customers are the secret to their success.

“Huge part. And not just here. Anywhere that sells our beer is part of our community,” said Abe.

The new space will be called the “Hub Complex.”

Owners hope to open doors there early next year.