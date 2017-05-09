Natural Farming Workshop Saturday In Rockport

As the planting and gardening season looms, there is a free workshop Saturday.

It is about Natural Farming and will be held at Erickson Fields Preserve 124 West Street (Route 90) in Rockport.

The hands on program will run from 10am until 2 in the afternoon.

There will be a number of demonstrations and topics.

Anyone taking part is encouraged to dress for the weather and wear work clothes and closed toe shoes.

You should bring something to write with, water, a lunch and work gloves.

Space is limited so you are encouraged to register by calling 236-2739 or email [email protected] or visit their website.