National Nurses Week

It’s National Nurses Week.

A chance to say thank you to the men and women who care for us.

It begins each year on May 6th and ends on the 12th, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Nightingale was a trail-blazing figure in the medical industry and the founder of modern nursing.

We stopped by St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor to meet two nurses and hear why they love helping those in need.

“I work with my work family. They are truly like a second family to me and we work well with each other. We know our strengths, we know our weaknesses,” said Kristina Wheaton, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital. “Ultimately, our biggest goal is to take the best care of the patient that we know how. I think that’s the biggest benefit for me when they come back and say thank you and you really changed my life that day. That’s a pretty amazing feeling.”

“Being ER nurses, I’ve been doing it for 30 years,” said Jon Chapmen, a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital. “It can be hard work, challenging work. But it’s still enjoyable and it’s just nice to be recognized.”

The recognition continues Thursday. Nurses will be honored at the Blaine House in Augusta.

First Lady Ann LePage will be on hand to give opening remarks and celebrate school nurses and the Maine school nurse of the year.