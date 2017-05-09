Mining Rules Bill Passes Through State Senate

A bill to create new and more strict mining rules in Maine received unanimous support in a roll call vote of the Maine State Senate Tuesday.

The bill will bring forth strong environmental protections.

Under this bill “pit mining” and the storage of “wet mine waste” will be banned completely.

The bill will also require any mining company to provide financial coverage for any clean up of a spill or accident up front and mining on public and protected lands will be prohibited.

Any future changes to Maine’s mining laws would need a vote from both houses of the legislature through a provision in this bill.