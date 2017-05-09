Man Serving Decades in Mental Hospital asks Court to be Relased

A man who served decades in a state mental hospital following a woman’s death in 1969 is asking Maine’s highest court to be released.

73 year old Donald Beauchene filed a petition for discharge or a modified release treatment program.

A superior court judge denied the petition.

Beauchene was charged in the 1969 stabbing death of Bernardine Israelson.

A jury ruled he was not criminally responsible.

Beauchene escaped twice from the Augusta Mental Health Institute, and he spent 15 years in prison in New York for rape after the second case.