Maine Bill Seeks to Attract Legal Immigrants to Address Workforce Shortage

A bill seeks to address Maine’s workforce shortage by attracting legal immigrants to the state.

It would establish a new office to team up with state agencies to administer programs, projects and grants to integrate and retain immigrants in the workforce.

It would also provide vocational training for foreign-trained workers to match them with employers with a shortage of workers.

“It is, and has been, a social justice issue for years here but I think we really need to start thinking about it differently. It is absolutely a matter of economic imperative now, for the health of our economy, that we start looking to attract people from outside the borders of the state of Maine, and that often means people from outside the borders of this country,” said Sen. Roger Katz, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Katz estimates a cost of less than two million dollars to implement it.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 in Augusta.