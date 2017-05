Lincoln Couple Arrested For Alleged Operation of Meth Lab

A Lincoln couple has been charged with operating a meth lab in their car.

Police say they made the discovery yesterday after stopping 30-year-old Christopher McGinn and 26-year-old Tiffany Lord on High Street.

When investigators searched the couple’s home on Cemetery Road, they say they found more evidence of meth making.

This is the 16th meth related response by drug agents this year.