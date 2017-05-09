LePage Calls on Treasurer’s Office to Resubmit Proposals for Transportation Bonds

Governor LePage says he’s looking into whether the awarding of a state contract was improper.

On WVOM radio he said he was led to believe a Dallas-based firm recently picked as Maine’s bonding agent helped write the state’s bidding solicitation.

“We have to be transparent, we cannot not allow Maine companies to bid in. Now if they’re not qualified, that will show up in the evaluation process. But the way this is written, it blocked out a lot of Maine companies and I just ask that it be done over. I can’t sell bonds this way. I don’t believe in white-collar crime and to me, this could be a white-collar crime.”

State Treasurer Terry Hayes says her office wrote the bidding solicitation.

The Governor wants her to resubmit the bidding proposals before he issues bonds.

Hayes says she won’t.

Contractors say the spat is jeopardizing $200 million in voter-approved transportation funds.

