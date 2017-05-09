Lawmakers Propose Bills to Seek Causes of Maine’s Rising Infant Mortality Rate

Despite the national trend of a decrease in newborn deaths for the last decade, Maine’s infant mortality rate has risen to one of the highest in the country.

With limited access to medical records, a panel established to study the causes of infant deaths in the state is no closer to answers or solutions.

Lawmakers are proposing legislation to address the issue.

“The problem is that they’ve really been hampered by the rules around the organizational set-up. So they have not been able to dig in to get the information they need to find answers,” said Rep. Lisa Keim, (R) a bill sponsor.

The Maternal and Infant Death Review Panel was created in 2005 to study infant deaths and report back their findings.

But current statute requires that panel to wait at least four months after a death to contact the family of the deceased to request access to medical records.

“No medical records may be accessed without the expressed written consent of the family. These restrictions have severely impacted the ability of the panel to conduct reviews and to collect information in a timely manner,” said Sheryl Peavey, Chief Operating Officer, Maine CDC.

Given the sensitive subject matter, it’s understandable why that wait was established and why families refuse to revisit painful memories in order to hand over medical records.

But because of that lack of access, the panel has only reviewed three cases since they began meeting. A new bill seeks to eliminate roadblocks for the panel so they may complete its work in the future.

“It would give them subpoena power to get information. Really, with this bill, there’s competing interests as you have the public’s right to privacy and confidentiality which is super important, and then you also have the interest of public health,” said Keim.

A similar bill, supported by DHHS, forgoes the subpoena power all together.

“The bill changes the name of the Maternal and Infant Death Panel to the Maternal, Fetal & Infant Mortality Review Panel and allows the panel coordinator to access medical records for the purpose of conducting a review without having to obtain permission in all cases,” said Rep. Deborah Sanderson, (R) a bill sponsor.

Both bills would maintain the family’s privacy and obtain only relevant records to identify trends in infant deaths to hopefully provide answers and solutions.