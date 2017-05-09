Hollis Man Accused of Shooting Children with BB Gun Facing Domestic Violence Charges

A father from Hollis accused of shooting his own children with a BB gun is now facing domestic violence charges.

46 year old James Pelletier reportedly admitted to shooting his 9 and 11 year old children, saying he did it to get them ready for their own BB guns.

Pelletier told State Police he wanted his sons to know what it feels like to get hit so they won’t shoot other people.

Authorities say when interviewed by state workers, the 11 year old said he and his brother were shot because they didn’t do their chores.

In court yesterday, James Pelletier was ordered to be held on $50,000 bail.