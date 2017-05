Former Bangor High Standout Josh Jamieson has Passed

Former Bangor high multi-sport star Josh Jamieson died unexpectedly yesterday at his home in Florida.

Josh is number 21 here on the left. He was a gifted athlete. He was recruited to play football at UMaine after he graduated from high school in 1995.

After college, Jamieson became a Marine. He served five tours of duty in Iraq. Josh was just 40 years old.