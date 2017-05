Fairfield Police Searching for Who Hit Clinton Police Cruiser

Fairfield police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say struck a Clinton police cruiser Tuesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a Clinton officer was in Fairfield on the Oakland Rd. on police business.

Police say whoever hit the cruiser left it with significant damage, and then took off.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 453-9322.