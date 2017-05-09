Cool and a Bit Unsettled the Next Few Days

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Over the next several days a storm in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to spin across the Northeastern States and the adjacent Atlantic Ocean. The upper low and its associated pool of cool air aloft will keep the conditions all across Maine a bit unsettled and cooler than normal right through Thursday. The upper level low will have a series of surface troughs rotate through our region tonight through Thursday and every time a trough slips across Maine the chance for hit and miss showers increases across our region. Between these upper level troughs the skies across Maine may briefly become partly cloudy, but because the atmosphere aloft is colder than normal clouds will quickly fill back in and hit and miss showers will pop back up. The combination of limited sunshine and cool air aloft will keep the temps running well below normal the next three days. The highest elevations of Maine will likely be just cool enough that some of the precipitation the next few days falls as a bit of wet snow. It appears that late this week high pressure north of New England may try to slip south towards Maine and bring our region somewhat brighter skies and slightly milder temps for Friday and possibly Saturday as well. A storm developing to our south may bring wet and cool conditions back to the Pine Tree State on Mother’s Day, but that is almost a week away and the forecast could easily change.

Today: Variably cloudy, occasional showers likely, with a light and variable wind and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: More clouds than sun and cool, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun, with a few scattered showers and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Friday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.