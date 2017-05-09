Camden-Rockport Middle School Proposal Public Hearings

The discussion of a proposal to build a new middle school for Camden Rockport will continue during the coming days.

Officials in the school system want to replace the middle school and build a new facility.

They’ve hosted tours to show the state of the current school and the need for a new one.

Voters will need to approve the project on the June 13th ballot.

The first of two public hearings will be Thursday the 11th starting at 7:30 at t he Rockport Opera House.

The second one will be in Camden at the Town Office Washington Street Conference Room Monday the 22nd beginning at 7pm.

Both are scheduled to last for about 90 minutes