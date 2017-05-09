Bill to Create Strict Mining Rules in Senate

A bill to create strict mining rules could receive an initial vote in the state senate today.

A legislative committee last month voted 12-1 to recommend a bill the Natural Resources Council of Maine helped to craft.

It prohibits mining on public and protected lands and requires companies to prove they could cover a disaster’s cost.

Opponents say the bill lacks the perspective from mining industry experts needed to protect the environment.

The legislature has twice rejected attempts by Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection to make mining rules less restrictive.

Supporters of rewriting Maine’s mining rules said companies like JD Irving would bring hundreds of jobs to a proposed site at Bald Mountain in Aroostook County.

But environmental coalitions, tribal chief members, and some residents believe the effects of mining for metallic minerals would be devastating.