Bestselling Portland Author Releases New Book

Bestselling author, and local Portland resident, James Hayman has released the newest thriller, The Girl on the Bridge.

On a freezing December night, Hannah Reindel leaps to her death from an old railway bridge into the rushing waters of the river below. Yet the real cause of death was trauma suffered twelve years earlier when Hannah was plucked from a crowd of freshman girls at a college fraternity party, drugged, and then viciously assaulted by six members of the college football team. Those responsible have never faced or feared justice. Until now. A month after Hannah’s death, Joshua Thorne-former Holden College quarterback and now a Wall Street millionaire-is found murdered, his body bound to a bed and brutally mutilated.

THE GIRL ON THE BRIDGE is a compelling and harrowing tale of suspense in which we see the case through the eyes of veteran detective Michael McCabe and his longtime partner Maggie Savage. Edgy and suspenseful, rich with emotional resonance, gritty action, and a deep-rooted sense of place, Hayman captures the palpable atmosphere of Maine’s largest city and imbues this this fast-paced thriller with authenticity and heart.

Girl on the Bridge is currently on sale at most Big Store Booksellers, including Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon.

The retail price is $12.99.