Basement Fire Destroys Merchandise at Super Shoes in Waterville

Fire broke out in the basement of Super Shoes in Waterville Tuesday.

Crews arrived just before 2pm Tuesday afternoon.

Waterville’s Fire Chief says the store was open at the time. He says employees smelled smoke coming from the basement and reported it.

Some product was destroyed, but no one was injured. We’re told the fire was not difficult to fight – but finding available firefighters was a challenge.

“Like most fire departments nowadays, we did have an alarm that went in, we only got 1 or 2 people responding off-duty or part-timers. It’s hard to muster a crew during business hours. So we quickly called Oakland to come help us out, Winslow to come cover the station, so we could cover this,” said Fire Chief David LaFountain.

The store closed down for the day so the Fire Marshal’s Office could investigate.

No word on a cause and it’s unclear if the store will reopen Wednesday.