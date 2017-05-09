Ahead of UMaine Graduation, Future Teacher Stands Out Among Peers

Betsy Trenckmann is about to graduate with a Master of Science in teaching, but she’s already made a tremendous impact on the world of education.

“My research really focused on looking at how students really learn in the biology classroom and how we can best identify some of the conceptual difficulties that students are having,” said Trenckmann.

For her thesis, Trenckmann designed a biology lesson focused on active learning–under the guidance of professor Michelle Smith.

“One of my favorite things about her is the way that she takes feedback and is always trying to go forward and learn new things. And that really helped her get through the program quickly and with great fanfare. So she’s published papers, she’s presented at research conferences,” said Smith.

She’s also won quite a few awards, including the Presidential Research Impact Award at UMaine’s student symposium–and her program will honor her as their outstanding student at graduation.

“It feels really good. It’s nice to see all the hard work and the stressful nights be rewarded,” said Trenckmann.

Trenckmann student teaches here at Orono High School, where she says she’s been able to apply a lot of what she’s learned from her research.

“I learned a lot about clickers in the classroom as an active learning technique, and I used those as well as peer discussion with my high school students, and I think it’s really improved my techniques as a teacher,” said Trenckmann.

She showed me how they work.

“Clickers are a personal response device for students to answer multiple-choice questions in the classroom. They allow students to do so anonymously and they allow the instructor to see in real time what the students are thinking,” said Trenckmann.

Trenckmann will be in Florida this summer to work as a marine biology educator for the Smithsonian, and she’s just accepted a science teacher job at Hermon High School starting this fall.

“I really envy the future students in her class, and I’m super excited that she’s going to stay near the University of Maine and is going to help future students in Maine,” said Smith.

“I hope to bring a lot of enthusiasm for the field of science and to pass along the knowledge and love of the field of science on to the students,” said Trenckmann.