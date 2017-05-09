A Bangor Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing SSI Benefits

A Bangor woman faces up to five years in prison and a fine of a quarter million dollars after pleading guilty to stealing Supplemental Security Income benefits.

60 year old Shirley Reynolds pleaded guilty in Federal Court Tuesday.

According to court records Reynolds filed with the Social Security Administration that she was living alone between 2009 and October of 2016 when she was living with her husband.

According to investigators Reynolds told them she lied because she knew her benefits would be reduced or eliminated if she disclosed her actual living situation.

SSI benefits are paid to people with limited income who are blind, disabled or elderly.