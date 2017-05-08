Woman Killed in Crash on Route 1A in Frankfort

A deadly crash on Route 1A in Frankfort Monday afternoon.

A box truck rear-ended an SUV just after 2 near the Winterport line.

The woman driving the SUV was killed.

A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the truck right before the crash.

The SUV appeared to have been pushed for several hundred feet before both vehicles came to rest.

“We arrived on scene, and found the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased, and the other operator was not injured, but was quite shaken up,” said Sgt. Nick Oettinger of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

A two-mile stretch of Route 1A was closed for several hours while authorities re-constructed the accident.

At last check the road remains closed.