Waterville Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse of a Child

May 8, 20175:30 PM EDT
A Waterville based priest has been removed from his post after accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.
A church official from New York told the Morning Sentinel the Rev. Larry Jensen was permanently removed from the ministry because of the claim he abused a child more than a decade ago in Connecticut.

That official says the church became aware of the allegation last week.

The 62-year old Jensen had served for the last decade at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville.

He spent the 8 years before at a church in Danbury, Connecticut.

