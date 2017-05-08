Waterville Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse of a Child

A Waterville based priest has been removed from his post after accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.

A church official from New York told the Morning Sentinel the Rev. Larry Jensen was permanently removed from the ministry because of the claim he abused a child more than a decade ago in Connecticut.

That official says the church became aware of the allegation last week.

The 62-year old Jensen had served for the last decade at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville.

He spent the 8 years before at a church in Danbury, Connecticut.