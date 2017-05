The Results are In: Should People who are Administered NARCAN More than Once, be Charged for it?

The results are in! We wanted to know over the weekend:

Should people who are administered NARCAN more than once, be charged for it?

RESULTS:

YES: 91% (1,252 VOTES)

NO: 9% (130 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 1,382  votes

Stay¬† tuned for our new ‘We Want to Know’ Question of the Day!