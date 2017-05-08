State Democrats Seek Public Input at Town Hall Forum in Waterville

Maine Democrats held their 20th town hall forum Monday night discussing the top priorities of their budget proposal with local communities across the state.

As part of their Opportunity Agenda Tour, local lawmakers met with Central Maine residents at the Waterville Senior High School.

In an open forum, they talked about their proposal which calls for the largest property tax cut in the state’s history.

Democrats say that’s accomplished through the homestead exemption, revenue-sharing program and fully funding public schools at 55%.

“Property tax is a tax that we all pay that hits us in two big chunks in the year or we see it coming out of our mortgage payment, and property taxes have been increasing over the last 10 or 15 years. So clearly that’s a big area where we’ve heard a lot of concern and oUr plan tries to make a big dent in the problem,” said Sen. Nate Libby, Assistant Senate Democratic Leader.

Their budget also provides student debt relief and attempts to make college degrees more affordable.

A Winslow resident at the forum raised concerns about the likelihood of the Democrats’ budget passing due to what he calls a lack of compromise with Republicans so far