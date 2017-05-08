Several Towns Battle House Fire in Falmouth

Six towns battled a large house fire in Falmouth yesterday afternoon.

Fire officials say a neighbor reported the fire on Rockaway Road just before 3pm.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. And it was difficult to put out.

“Any water we use, we gotta bring here. It’s a challenge setting up; the roadways isn’t really wide – it’s wide enough to bring a truck in and out, but getting through to pass is a little tight.” Says Chief Howard Rice Jr, of the Falmouth EMS Department.

The home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.