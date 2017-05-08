Proposed Bill Would Require Mainers to Pay For Narcan After First Overdose

The second time an individual is given an antidote following an opioid-related drug overdose – it could cost them.

A bill in Augusta would put an end to free, unlimited doses of naloxone, also known as Narcan.

“The governor feels strongly that while we must do all we can to help those addicted to opioids to overcome their addiction, they must also have some skin in the game,” said David Sorensen, Senior Policy Advisor to Governor LePage.

A bill before lawmakers, supported by LePage, would require people who receive an opioid overdose antidote to repay the administering agency if they are revived more than once.

“The first one’s free,” said Sorensen.

According to LePage’s Senior Policy Advisor, it can cost up to $150 to administer naloxone.

“The governor believes that unlimited free doses of naloxone produce a sense of normalcy and security around heroin use that serves only to perpetuate the cycle of addiction,” said Sorensen.

But some lawmakers have concerns about the bill, such as the lack of distinction between heroin and prescribed opioid overdoses, as well as fining the municipality for failure to recoup the cost.

“It concerns me on this penalty section where a municipality or county that violates this section is subject to a fine of $1000 per incident. Why do we need to fine municipalities? That makes absolutely no sense to me,” said Rep. John Madigan Jr. (D) Rumford.

“Many legislators don’t like to introduce and pass legislation that’s unenforceable, and this would add a level of enforcement to it,” replied Sorensen.

There’s also questions regarding how municipalities would obtain confidential medical records of an individual to confirm previous Narcan use, as well as how first responders would know if the person had received the life saving drug in different counties.

“This task is unduly burdensome. How are your employees supposed to make this determination? It is unclear both where the individuals medical records contain this information and whether the municipal employee would have access to such records,” said Garrett Corbin, Maine Municipal Association.

The bill moves into work session later this week.