Need for Foster Homes Continue as More Children enter State Custody

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.

The Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, Mary Mayhew, tells the Associated Press there’s a continued need for foster homes in Maine as more children come into state custody because of parental substance abuse.

In particular, foster families who support reunification as well as those caring for teens, sibling groups and those with special needs.

Maine has a little more than 1,500 licensed foster homes.

Last year, 905 children entered state custody.

Mayhew says more than 60% of children coming into care have parental substance abuse as a contributing risk factor to the abuse or neglect.