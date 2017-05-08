National Monument Designation Public Comment Period to Open

Starting Friday, you can submit your comments to government officials about the Katahdin Woods And Waters National Monument designation.

While a public comment period is not required by law, federal officials say they find local input to be a critical component.

Comments can be submitted online, and written comments will be accepted for 60 days.

Go to regulations.gov to enter your opinion, or mail to Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240.