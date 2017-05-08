Maranacook High School Teen Heading to France for WWII Project

A Maranacook High School student is giving a voice to a fallen veteran.

Next month, Madison Taylor will travel to France on Dday to tell the story of Pittsfield native, Carl Alexander.

He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army who is buried in Normandy.

The Normandy Sacrifice for Freedom Institute takes 15 student and teacher teams to France to share the sacrifices made by World War II veterans.

Taylor and her teacher Shane Gower are the first from Maine to be chosen for this trip.

“We were chosen and then a couple other student and teacher teams from other parts of the country,” said Taylor. “We all got to choose a soldier who died at Normandy from our state so we can learn a little bit more about the community and it’s just cool.”

“To visit the cemetery and be able to visit the gravesite where Carl Alexander is buried, and then the other soldiers from other parts of the country that students and teachers are focusing on… It’s just an amazing opportunity,” said Gower.

While in France, Taylor will deliver a graveside eulogy for Second Lieutenant Alexander in the Normandy American Cemetery.

The institute pays for students to travel to Normandy and teaches them about the history of DDay.