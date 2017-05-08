Maine’s Speaker of the House Sponsors Legislation to Reduce Child Poverty

Maine’s Speaker of the House has brought legislation forward she says will help reduce child poverty in the state.

Sara Gideon says the percentage of Maine children living in deep poverty has increased at a rate of eight times greater than the national average.

Her bill would provide housing vouchers for working families at risk of homelessness as well as help low-income homeowners with children obtain energy-efficient heat pumps.

It would also raise rates for child care providers and improve access to reliable transportation for working parents.

The bill also seeks to prevent the impact of opioid addiction on a growing number of families and provide the first TANF cost of living increase in 15 years.

She says she plans to use funds the state has stockpiled, which includes over $150-million in unused federal TANF dollars.

“Approximately $70 million a year comes from the federal government for TANF, meant to be used to lift people out of poverty. About $38 million of that for the past 4+ years has not been spent. So we’ve got this money literally sitting in a bank account and not being used at the same time that we see children in Maine going into deeper poverty,” said Rep. Gideon, (D).

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner says the bill irresponsibly promotes welfare expansion, and spending that money would negatively impact the state’s neediest families.