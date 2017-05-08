Maine Priest Removed After Sex Abuse Accusation

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest in Waterville, Maine, has been removed following allegations of sexual abuse against a minor more than a decade ago in Connecticut.

The Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn, New York, said Monday the Rev. Larry Jensen was permanently removed from the ministry because of the claim. The vicar general, Michael Thomas, told the Morning Sentinel, that the action followed after he became aware of the allegation last week.

The 62-year-old Jensen had served at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville for a decade. Before that, he spent eight years at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Danbury, Connecticut.

Jensen couldn’t be reached Monday. A message left at the church wasn’t returned, and The Associated Press couldn’t find a phone number for him.