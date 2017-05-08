Maine Man To Serve 5 Years For Fatal Hit-and-run Crash

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been ordered to serve five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old bicyclist in Windham.

Devin Brown of Scarborough reached a plea deal Monday in the crash that killed 26-year-old Brandon Dumond as he was riding his bicycle with his younger sister last November.

Police say the 33-year-old Brown was arrested after driving into a ditch a short time later. Brown, whose blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving.

He apologized during an emotional hearing that included the playing of a 911 call made by a neighbor who worked with family members in a frantic attempt to save Dumond.