Local Stores Sell Lottery Tickets With Big Winnings

One person is one million dollars richer after Saturday night’s lottery drawing.

A Powerball winning ticket was sold at Leadbetter’s Super Stop on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor for Saturday night’s drawing.

Here are the numbers…11….21…31…41…59…and the Powerball number is 21.

The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in about 292 million, according to the game’s website.

In addition a $1,000,000 Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at the East Newport Grocery in Newport for the April 25th drawing. the winners have not yet come forward.