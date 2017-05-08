Lawmakers Push for State Agencies to Give Preference to Maine Logging Contractors

Encouraging development in Maine’s logging industry.

That’s what a bill before state lawmakers seeks to do.

It would require a state agency that buys lumber to give preference to products harvested in Maine by in-state contractors.

The lumber’s price and quality would need to be on a par with product harvested out-of-state.

If the state gives a subsidy to a person who buys lumber, that person must also give preference to products harvested by Mainers.

“I believe small logging contractors, small trucking companies up and down this state would like to know that when there’s a load of wood that’s cut in Maine, they’re going to be the ones that are cutting it. And when it’s shipped somewhere in Maine, or into Quebec or New Brunswick, they should be the ones that pick it up and deliver it,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill has the support of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine.