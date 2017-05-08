Keep The Rain Gear On Hand: Clouds & Showers Back For the Work Week

Rain gear is going to be a must have as you head out this morning, mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be the forecast with highs temps cooler only in the mid-40s to mid-50s. The upper level low spinning over Maine will keep scattered showers and clouds in the forecast once again into Tuesday and Wednesday, while it won’t be a complete wash out we will have to keep the risk of a shower at anytime. High temps both days will warm into the 50s. No changes into Thursday with clouds and scattered showers sticking around. Afternoon highs will warm into 50s once again. Friday we will keep showers and clouds in the forecast but by the afternoon it looks like a chance for a few peak of sunshine with return with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Clouds and occasional rain with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Winds will be 5-515 MPH out of the south/southeast.

Tuesday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Clouds with scattered showers highs in 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in 50s to low 60s.