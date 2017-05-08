I Love My Pet: Monday, May 8, 2017

On Monday’s I Love My Pet, we met Emma.

Emma lives in Belfast with Holly.

She is a Tabby a little over one year old.

Emma thinks she is human, and she sits on the couch to watch TV.

She is very spoiled and her owner treats her like a princess.

Calvin is looking for his forever home, he’s that he Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Calvin is a twenty-two pound squishy bundle of love.

He loves to chit chat.

Calvin loves to explore.

He would love a family to call his own.

If you would like to adopt Calvin, or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.