Hollis Man Facing Charges after Shooting Children with BB Gun

A father from Hollis is facing charges after allegedly shooting a BB gun at his 9 and 11 year old children as a “rite of passage”.

According to state police, 46 year old James Pelletier admitted to shooting the children, saying he didn’t do it out of anger, but as a rite of passage to get their own BB guns and know what it feels like to get hit so they won’t shoot other people.

The 9 year old was shot in the upper thigh and the 11 year old was hit in the arm.

State police were alerted by the elementary school the two kids attend.

When interviewed by state workers, the 11 year old reportedly said that he and his brother were shot because they didn’t do their chores.