Gypsy Moth Caterpillars Return To Dine On New England Trees

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Last year’s dry spring, coupled with the recent stretch of dry weather, is being blamed for the resurgence of the gypsy moth caterpillar across parts of southern New England.

The furry nuisance was blamed for defoliating an estimated 9 million acres from Maine to Maryland back in 1981.

Scientists say this year’s crop is one of the largest since the 80s. Connecticut’s state entomologist says next year could be worse because there’s been no significant wet weather in recent weeks to spark a fungus that’s proven in past years to be a successful gypsy moth predator.

Kirby Stafford predicts some trees, especially oaks, could die next year after being defoliated by caterpillars two years in a row.

The caterpillars will complete their feeding by early July.