Community College Trains New Generation Of Police Officers

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine criminal justice instructor says there is a need for both more police and better trained officers.

The Sun Journal reports police departments have struggled to hire officers due to a mix of low pay, long hours and the stress of the job.

Central Maine Community College held a criminal justice job fair and departments from all over the state were looking to hire.

The college’s Criminal Justice Department started a new program this year that trains officers in skills such as de-escalating situations, mental readiness and safely managing someone who is resisting arrest.

Program instructor Matt Tifft says society expects “a different kind of police officer” today, that the days of “thumping somebody” and dragging them to jail are gone.